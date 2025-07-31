Iran And Tajikistan To Touch On Agricultural Cooperation
This decision was made during a meeting in Tajikistan between Iran's Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri and his Tajik counterpart Qurbon Hakimzoda.
At the meeting, Nouri emphasized Iran's interest in comprehensively developing relations with all neighboring and friendly countries and highlighted the importance of expanding agricultural cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.
Nouri articulated that the nexus of food security holds
substantial significance for both nations and the broader region,
asserting that Iran is poised to operationalize collaborative
initiatives across diverse agricultural sectors.
In the interim, Hakimzoda articulated that the inaugural convening of the bilateral agricultural collaboration committee between the two nations was executed with success in the preceding year, and the advancement in the operationalization of the accords established during that assembly is deemed to be commendable.
In the course of the meeting, dialogues were conducted regarding synergistic collaboration between Iran and Tajikistan in the realm of processing industries, the advancement of agricultural machinery, and the enhancement of livestock, fisheries, and ancillary agricultural sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment