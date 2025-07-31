Turkmenistan, Mauritania Discuss Expansion Of Transport And Logistics Co-Op
The matter was discussed during a meeting between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva, Ambassador Vepa Khadzhiev, and representatives of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on July 30, 2025.
During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development. Special attention was given to potential collaboration in sustainable development and enhancing transport connectivity between the two countries.
Both parties underlined the importance of boosting regional and interregional links, especially in the context of landlocked developing countries. The upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), to be held on August 5–8 in Avaza, was highlighted as a key platform for advancing these objectives.
Mauritania, strategically positioned in West Africa and endowed with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, presents a significant opportunity as a pivotal transit ally for the landlocked nation of Turkmenistan. The discourse encapsulates Turkmenistan's overarching initiatives to optimize and broaden its logistical frameworks for enhanced connectivity to international markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment