Turkmenistan, Mauritania Discuss Expansion Of Transport And Logistics Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Mauritania have expressed interest in strengthening transport and logistics ties, Trend reports, citing the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva, Ambassador Vepa Khadzhiev, and representatives of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on July 30, 2025.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development. Special attention was given to potential collaboration in sustainable development and enhancing transport connectivity between the two countries.

Both parties underlined the importance of boosting regional and interregional links, especially in the context of landlocked developing countries. The upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), to be held on August 5–8 in Avaza, was highlighted as a key platform for advancing these objectives.

Mauritania, strategically positioned in West Africa and endowed with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, presents a significant opportunity as a pivotal transit ally for the landlocked nation of Turkmenistan. The discourse encapsulates Turkmenistan's overarching initiatives to optimize and broaden its logistical frameworks for enhanced connectivity to international markets.