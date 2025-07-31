403
UN Chief Sounds Alarm Over “Dangerous Drift” from Global Commitments
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the UN Secretary-General sounded the alarm over a “dangerous drift” from established global commitments, warning that human rights are “under assault” and democratic space is “shrinking.”
“War continues to rage on the European continent, and trust between states is fraying,” Guterres stated in a video message to the Helsinki+50 Conference.
Emphasizing growing concerns, he reiterated that human rights are “under assault” and that democratic space is “shrinking.” He also voiced alarm over the surge in disinformation, which he said is intensifying fear and societal divisions.
“We are witnessing a dangerous drift away from commitments that have safeguarded peaceful generations,” the UN chief warned.
Despite these challenges, Guterres underscored the enduring importance of the principles embedded in both the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act—namely sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence—which he described as “our moral and strategic compacts.”
“Let us recommit to the spirit of Helsinki by stressing regional partnerships to renew multilateralism by principled leadership to uphold international law and by forging unity of purpose to build a future of mutual respect, resilience, and shared prosperity,” he urged.
Finland hosted the Helsinki+50 Conference to commemorate five decades since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act—a historic agreement aimed at easing Cold War tensions between Eastern and Western blocs by addressing key areas such as security, economic cooperation, and human rights.
