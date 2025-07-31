Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Over 16.5 Cr Indians Sensitised Against Drug Abuse, Says Govt
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) is the nodal department for drug demand reduction in the country.
To fight the growing concern of drug addiction, DoSJE in 2020 launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).
From 272 districts identified as most vulnerable, the NMBA is now extended to all districts of the country, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The national campaign against drugs aims to spread widespread awareness about substance use with a focus on higher educational institutions, university campuses, and schools.
“Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground, 16.5+ crore people have been sensitized on substance use, including 5.5+ crore youth and 3.43+ crore women,” the Minister said.
“Participation of 4.47+ lakh educational institutions have ensured that the message of the Abhiyaan reaches children and youth of the country,” he added.
To tackle the issue of substance use, DoSJE has been implementing the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) -- a centrally sponsored scheme.
It provides financial assistance to states, NGOs, and government hospitals for Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs), Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, among others.
Further, DoSJE has also implemented a toll-free helpline for de-addiction -- 14446 -- for providing primary counselling and immediate referral services to persons seeking help through this helpline.
“More than 4.3 Lakh calls have been received, so far, on the helpline number,” Verma said.
DoSJE has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with several spiritual organisations like The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, Sant Nirankari Mission, ISKCON, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, and All World Gayatri Pariwar to support NMBA and conduct mass awareness activities.
It is also spreading awareness on substance use through official social media accounts of the NMBA on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment