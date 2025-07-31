403
Feels Reimagines Summer with Limited-Edition Mango Coconut Treats
Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen is turning up the summer vibes with two exclusive new creations designed to cool you down and lift you up.
This season, Feels introduces the Mango Coconut Soft Serve and the Mango & Coconut Refresher, both limited-edition, summer-only items crafted to taste like a golden-hour escape. Expect luscious mango swirled with mellow coconut, in two refreshing formats: a creamy soft serve that melts like a beachside breeze, and an ice-cold Refresher bursting with tropical energy.
Alongside these new flavors, Feels is leaning into a relaxed, sensory-led summer theme, with calming tones and organic textures setting the mood at its flagship. Guests can expect a fresh visual direction that reflects the brand’s ever-evolving creativity.
Whether you’re passing by or planning your next golden-hour hangout, now’s the time to experience Feels’ summer limited editions - available for a short time only.
