AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results And Raises Full Year Guidance
AMETEK, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 1,778,056
$ 1,734,834
$ 3,510,027
$ 3,471,014
Cost of sales
1,142,167
1,110,425
2,249,138
2,255,106
Selling, general and administrative
174,263
176,895
344,434
351,178
Total operating expenses
1,316,430
1,287,320
2,593,572
2,606,284
Operating income
461,626
447,514
916,455
864,730
Interest expense
(16,857)
(30,590)
(35,850)
(65,844)
Other (expense) income, net
(2,600)
86
(4,214)
(547)
Income before income taxes
442,169
417,010
876,391
798,339
Provision for income taxes
83,802
79,327
166,266
149,713
Net income
$ 358,367
$ 337,683
$ 710,125
$ 648,626
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.55
$ 1.45
$ 3.07
$ 2.79
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.55
$ 1.46
$ 3.08
$ 2.80
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Diluted shares
231,472
232,304
231,507
232,170
Basic shares
230,818
231,437
230,743
231,267
Dividends per share
$ 0.31
$ 0.28
$ 0.62
$ 0.56
AMETEK, Inc.
Information by Business Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales:
Electronic Instruments
$ 1,159,571
$ 1,153,613
$ 2,303,244
$ 2,310,392
Electromechanical
618,485
581,221
1,206,783
1,160,622
Consolidated net sales
$ 1,778,056
$ 1,734,834
$ 3,510,027
$ 3,471,014
Operating income:
Segment operating income:
Electronic Instruments
$ 344,428
$ 349,857
$ 698,478
$ 702,797
Electromechanical
143,888
123,102
272,606
213,793
Total segment operating income
488,316
472,959
971,084
916,590
Corporate administrative expenses
(26,690)
(25,445)
(54,629)
(51,860)
Consolidated operating income
$ 461,626
$ 447,514
$ 916,455
$ 864,730
AMETEK, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 619,712
$ 373,999
Receivables, net
1,020,967
948,830
Inventories, net
1,110,502
1,021,713
Other current assets
300,656
258,490
Total current assets
3,051,837
2,603,032
Property, plant and equipment, net
836,373
818,611
Right of use asset, net
245,691
235,666
Goodwill
6,723,879
6,555,877
Other intangibles, investments and other assets
4,408,766
4,417,983
Total assets
$ 15,266,546
$ 14,631,169
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net
$ 407,651
$ 654,346
Accounts payable and accruals
1,460,784
1,444,241
Total current liabilities
1,868,435
2,098,587
Long-term debt, net
1,534,347
1,425,375
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
1,475,092
1,451,903
Stockholders' equity
10,388,672
9,655,304
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 15,266,546
$ 14,631,169
AMETEK, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 1.55
$ 1.45
Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
0.31
0.27
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(0.08)
(0.06)
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.78
$ 1.66
Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 1.50
$ 1.54
$ 6.15
$ 6.29
Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible
0.29
0.29
1.20
1.20
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.29)
(0.29)
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.72
$ 1.76
$ 7.06
$ 7.20
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers.
