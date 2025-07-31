Final DA Hike Likely Before Raksha Bandhan For Central Govt Employees
While the government hasn't made an official announcement, financial experts and employee unions widely anticipate a 3% DA hike. The DA hike directly impacts central government employees' overall salary. For example, if an employee's basic pay is Rs 10,000 and the DA is 55%, they currently receive Rs 5,500 as DA. If the government raises it to 58%, that amount becomes Rs 5,800.This adds ₹300 to their monthly income, playing a key role in offsetting inflationary pressures on daily expenses. While no formal confirmation has been released by the central government, expectations are high. If announced before Raksha Bandhan, this hike would provide much-needed financial relief and festive cheer to millions of government employees and pensioners across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment