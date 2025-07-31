Kannada Actress Ramya's Viral Post Sparks Outrage As Sandalwood Backs Her In Clash With Darshan Fans

The ongoing social media feud between actress Ramya and fans of actor Darshan has escalated into a statewide controversy. The issue has gained significant traction online, with members of the film fraternity, including Dr Rajkumar's family, Loose Mada Yogesh, Pratham, Ahimsa Chetan, and Anupama Gowda, publicly supporting Ramya.

Ramya, in a heartfelt message to her supporters, wrote on social media, "Thank you for your love and support; I am forever indebted."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ramya|Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana)

Ramya's Post on Supreme Court Sparks Abuse

The conflict began when Ramya shared a post referencing a Supreme Court statement, expressing hope for justice in India, particularly for common citizens and the family of Renukaswamy. This triggered outrage among some of Darshan's fans, particularly from accounts labelled 'D Boss Fans', who began sending Ramya abusive and obscene messages using fake profiles.

Legal Action Taken Against Abusive Fans

Outraged by the online harassment, Ramya filed formal complaints with the Women's Commission and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, resulting in FIRs against 43 Darshan fans. Prominent figures including actor Shivarajkumar and actress Anupama Gowda backed her actions.

However, Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, expressed discontent towards Ramya, accusing her of stirring controversy at a sensitive time.

K Manju Calls for Restraint from Both Sides

Renowned producer K Manju also weighed in on the issue, criticising both Ramya and the abusive fans. While not defending Darshan's supporters, he suggested Ramya should have exercised caution in making public comments related to the Renukaswamy case, which is under reinvestigation and pending before the Supreme Court.

Darshan and Vijayalakshmi Visit Temple Amid Turmoil

As the Renukaswamy case undergoes fresh scrutiny, Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were spotted offering prayers at Kamakhyadevi temple in Assam. Vijayalakshmi later posted: "Even if people try to push you down, God will lift you up. May God bless you all..."

Pavithra Gowda Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post

Amid speculation, Darshan's alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda shared a mysterious message: "Even if people change colours, the king will change our lives... MY silence is not weakness... It's faith in God's justice..."

Loose Mada Yogesh Speaks Out Strongly

Joining the conversation, actor Loose Mada Yogesh condemned the online abuse, stating, "Those who send obscene messages to women should be dragged out and beaten with slippers. Star wars are fine, but this is a personal attack. Ramya did the right thing. It would help if Darshan himself advised his fans not to behave this way. Even I faced similar abuse when I was new to the industry."

Film Chamber and Industry Stand With Ramya

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has also begun monitoring the situation. Actor Pratham issued a warning to Darshan's fans, promising accountability for their behaviour. Meanwhile, Ramya has vowed not to back down until abusive online behaviour, especially towards women, is addressed decisively.

With industry icons, legal authorities, and social media all deeply involved, the Ramya vs Darshan fans saga continues to unfold. What began as a single social media post has now become a cultural flashpoint in Karnataka, and all eyes are on what happens next.