Golar LNG Reaches Commercial Operations Date (COD) at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project, Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 as Gold Partner

Golar LNG has officially announced that its FLNG Gimi vessel has reached its Commercial Operations Date (COD) under the 20‐year lease-and-operate agreement for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Achieving COD triggers the commencement of this long-term contract – unlocking approximately $3 billion in adjusted EBITDA backlog for Golar – and marks a major milestone in positioning both countries as emerging LNG exporters.

The Gimi FLNG unit will initially produce 2.4 million tons of LNG per annum, with plans to ramp up to its full capacity of 2.7 million tons. Backed by an estimated 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the GTA project is expected to bolster regional and global energy security while stimulating economic growth in both host nations.

In line with its growing presence in Africa's energy landscape, Golar LNG has joined the 2025 edition of African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies as a Gold Partner. Taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, AEW 2025 brings together African governments, energy companies and global investors to explore and advance opportunities across the energy value chain. The event serves as a strategic platform for companies like Golar LNG to showcase innovative FLNG solutions and their long-term commitment to Africa's energy development.

Golar LNG's participation at AEW aligns with the event's broader vision to develop Africa's estimated 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas as a catalyst for energy security and poverty alleviation. In June 2024, the company signed a Project Development Agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for a new FLNG facility in the Niger Delta. The project is designed to liquefy 400–500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, contributing to Nigeria's Decade of Gas Initiative and its goal to harness 209 trillion cubic feet of reserves to expand access to cleaner, more reliable energy.

Golar LNG has also played a pioneering role in Cameroon's gas sector since 2018, operating the 2.4-million-ton-per-annum Hilli Episeyo FLNG facility. As the company continues to grow its balance sheet and expand its footprint across the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage African stakeholders and pursue new prospects across the natural gas value chain.

“The commercial launch of the Gimi FLNG facility is a major step forward for the MSGBC Basin and Africa's LNG market,” said Oré Onagbesan, Program Director of AEW.“As countries like Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mozambique and Tanzania work to monetize their offshore gas resources, innovative and reliable partners such as Golar LNG will play a vital role in driving sustainable growth and long-term value.”

