FRV Announces Strategic Partnership With Envision, A Leader In Total Renewable Energy Solutions, For H2 Cumbuco Project In Brazil
The partnership brings together FRV's extensive experience in clean energy solutions -backed by 3 GW of operational renewable and storage assets-and Envision's AI-integrated total renewable energy system to build an electrolysis facility of up to 500MW electrolysis facility and an integrated ammonia plant, which is expected to be operational by 2030 and targeting key markets in Brazil, Europe and Asia.
"This collaboration is more than a step towards decarbonization; it is a blueprint for how global energy transition can be operationalized. Together with FRV, we are reshaping the entire renewable energy system and advancing Brazil's green energy infrastructure." said Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and the European Region.
Envision recently delivered the world's largest off-grid AI-enabled green hydrogen and ammonia plant and its first green marine ammonia bunkering operation in Dalian, China – proof of its capability to orchestrate complex and total renewable solutions at scale.
FRV (Fotowatio Renewable Ventures) is a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions with a deep commitment to accelerating the energy transition. With a strong presence across key international markets-including Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Latin America-FRV continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.
Aligned with this commitment, FRV has also been actively engaged for several years in the development of renewable hydrogen projects. In Spain, the company has secured public funding for two green hydrogen-related initiatives.
In line with this strategy and leveraging on FRV's long presence and commitment in Brazil, FRV has been developing the H2 Cumbuco project in Brazil since 2023. The project is in advanced development in areas such as engineering and environmental permitting, and has secured key resources, including land and water rights.
"At FRV, we firmly believe that the development of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives is a fundamental pillar in advancing global decarbonization. We see Brazil as a country with the potential to become a global leader in this sector, thanks to its strategic geographic position, strong commitment to the energy transition, and broad public support. We are excited about the potential that this alliance with Envision can bring to the H2 Cumbuco project, in order to provide clean, competitive, and sustainable energy solutions while supporting Brazil's economic and environmental development," stated Felipe Hernández, Chief Innovation Officer of FRV.
This partnership comes as Brazil, host of COP30 this year, develops a competitive low carbon economy with a focus on green hydrogen and green ammonia production not just for its domestic market, but for export to other parts of the world.
