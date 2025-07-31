CSW Industrials Reports Record Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|263,646
|$
|226,177
|Cost of revenues
|(148,204
|)
|(118,756
|)
|Gross profit
|115,442
|107,421
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(60,566
|)
|(52,361
|)
|Operating income
|54,876
|55,060
|Interest expense, net
|(1,022
|)
|(2,520
|)
|Other income, net
|528
|260
|Income before income taxes
|54,382
|52,800
|Provision for income taxes
|(13,211
|)
|(13,950
|)
|Net income
|41,171
|38,850
|Less: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(246
|)
|(259
|)
|Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.
|$
|40,925
|$
|38,591
|Net income per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.
|Basic
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.48
|Diluted
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.47
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,808
|15,534
|Diluted
|16,863
|15,596
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|37,990
|$
|225,845
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $869 and $1,137, respectively
|179,409
|155,651
|Inventories, net
|217,671
|194,876
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,962
|16,489
|Total current assets
|451,032
|592,861
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $117,394 and $113,219, respectively
|99,742
|93,415
|Goodwill
|365,412
|264,092
|Intangible assets, net
|536,418
|357,910
|Other assets
|83,315
|70,787
|Total assets
|$
|1,535,919
|$
|1,379,065
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|64,560
|$
|54,767
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|93,336
|92,435
|Total current liabilities
|157,896
|147,202
|Long-term debt
|95,000
|-
|Retirement benefits payable
|1,072
|1,083
|Other long-term liabilities
|151,690
|138,347
|Total liabilities
|405,658
|286,632
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 13)
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|20,433
|20,187
|Equity:
|Common shares, $0.01 par value
|178
|177
|Additional paid-in capital
|509,100
|501,286
|Treasury shares, at cost (1,042 and 1,027 shares, respectively)
|(130,111
|)
|(122,125
|)
|Retained earnings
|741,404
|705,035
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,743
|)
|(12,127
|)
|Total equity
|1,109,828
|1,072,246
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
|$
|1,535,919
|$
|1,379,065
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|41,171
|$
|38,850
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,929
|3,622
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets & inventory step-up
|9,411
|6,312
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
|322
|191
|Provision for inventory reserves
|242
|517
|Provision for credit losses
|72
|378
|Share-based compensation
|4,037
|3,746
|Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment
|-
|(13
|)
|Net pension benefit
|17
|16
|Net deferred taxes
|790
|2,084
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(7,788
|)
|(998
|)
|Inventories
|7,641
|(6,766
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|656
|3,438
|Other assets
|43
|28
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|6
|10,923
|Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities
|92
|327
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|60,641
|62,655
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(2,904
|)
|(3,101
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|-
|13
|Cash paid for investments
|-
|(500
|)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
|(323,814
|)
|(50
|)
|Proceeds from acquisitions' true-up
|-
|470
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(326,718
|)
|(3,168
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on line of credit
|135,000
|7,723
|Repayments of line of credit
|(40,000
|)
|(58,723
|)
|Payments of deferred loan costs
|(2,835
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(9,091
|)
|(7,891
|)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|(113
|)
|(113
|)
|Dividends
|(4,537
|)
|(3,262
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|78,424
|(62,266
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|(202
|)
|(525
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(187,855
|)
|(3,304
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|225,845
|22,156
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|37,990
|$
|18,852
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSW, adjusted net income attributable to CSW, adjusted operating income, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income and net income attributable to CSW, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items. In the following tables, there could be immaterial differences in amounts presented due to rounding.
|
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSW TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSW
(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to CSW
|$
|40,925
|$
|38,592
|Adjusting items:
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up
|9,412
|6,311
|Amortization tax effect
|(2,325
|)
|(1,559
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to CSW
|$
|48,012
|$
|43,344
|Net Income Attributable to CSW per diluted common share
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.47
|Adjusting Items, per dilutive common share:
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up
|0.56
|0.40
|Amortization tax effect
|(0.14
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to CSW per dilutive common share
|$
|2.85
|$
|2.78
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to CSW to EBITDA
(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net Income attributable to CSW
|$
|40,925
|$
|38,591
|Plus: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|246
|259
|Net Income
|$
|41,171
|$
|38,850
|Adjusting Items:
|Interest expense, net
|1,022
|2,520
|Income tax expense
|13,212
|13,950
|Depreciation & amortization
|13,338
|9,932
|EBITDA
|$
|68,742
|$
|65,252
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment EBITDA
(unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30, 2025
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|196,740
|$
|36,806
|$
|31,896
|$
|(1,796
|)
|$
|263,646
|Operating Income
|$
|52,759
|$
|5,241
|$
|3,999
|$
|(7,123
|)
|$
|54,876
|% Revenue
|26.8
|%
|14.2
|%
|12.5
|%
|20.8
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|698
|(76
|)
|8
|(102
|)
|528
|Depreciation & amortization
|11,540
|1,337
|416
|45
|13,338
|EBITDA
|$
|64,996
|$
|6,503
|$
|4,423
|$
|(7,180
|)
|$
|68,742
|% Revenue
|33.0
|%
|17.7
|%
|13.9
|%
|26.1
|%
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30, 2024
|Contractor Solutions
|Specialized Reliability Solutions
|Engineered Building Solutions
|Corporate and Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue, net
|$
|160,418
|$
|36,791
|$
|30,893
|$
|(1,926
|)
|$
|226,177
|Operating Income
|$
|49,884
|$
|7,150
|$
|5,723
|$
|(7,698
|)
|$
|55,060
|% Revenue
|31.1
|%
|19.4
|%
|18.5
|%
|24.3
|%
|Adjusting Items:
|Other income (expense), net
|396
|(63
|)
|(7
|)
|(66
|)
|260
|Depreciation & amortization
|7,983
|1,423
|485
|41
|9,932
|EBITDA
|$
|58,263
|$
|8,511
|$
|6,201
|$
|(7,723
|)
|$
|65,252
|% Revenue
|36.3
|%
|23.1
|%
|20.1
|%
|28.9
|%
| CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|60,641
|$
|62,655
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(2,904
|)
|(3,101
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|57,737
|$
|59,554
|EBITDA
|68,742
|65,252
|Free cash flow % EBITDA
|84.0
|%
|91.3
|%
