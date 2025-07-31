Sover Launches World's First Fully Sovereign Communication Platform ​For Governments

User-friendly interface for convenient teams and departments communication, including chats, info channels, calls, video conferences

- David BainCA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a turning point in global communication security. Sover , the world's first fully sovereign, end-to-end secure communication platform, is officially launching to the international market - empowering governments and large corporations to take back complete control of their internal communications.In a world where backdoors, surveillance orders, and third-party control have become the norm, Sover introduces a radical alternative: total ownership of every layer of communications. From encrypted messages and calls to video conferences and file sharing, Sover gives organizations the infrastructure, the software, and the keys - no misclicking&misforwarding , no intermediaries , no leaks, no compromises.Executive Director of the non-profit Technology Integrity Council in Washington, D.C., David Bain, said:"Our evaluations revealed important architectural differences between Sover and 'free' messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp:Sover is self-hosted and may use different types of end-to-end encryption, including some considered quantum-resistant by NIST. While determined actors use many vectors to target desired information, we can attest that Sover is one of the most defensible, future-proof platforms available for governments and enterprises seeking full control and privacy over their digital communications.”Sover is more than just a messenger. It is a platform for secure messaging and audio calls, organizing video conferences with up to several hundred participants, integration with the corporate telephony, and file sharing. It has support of AI-agents integration and chatbots, while BackOffice service lets entrusted administration smooth management over the existing user base, including centralized onboarding with Active Directory support or deactivation of those who are leaving the organization for data access limitation.A particularly outstanding feature is the built-in video hosting accessible only to authorized employees. With SoverTube, users can share video reports, instructions, and create their own media libraries. Unlike public services, all content is hosted on the organization's own servers rather than dispersed across unknown hosting locations worldwide. This is especially important for sensitive data, which may be of interest not only to malicious actors but also to foreign intelligence agencies.Why Sover Changes Everything- Self-Hosted, Not OutsourcedSover is deployed entirely on infrastructure user control. Cloud or on-premise, user's data never leaves his hands.- Zero Metadata LeakageNo records of who spoke to whom, when, or how long. Sover is built for zero-trust environments where even metadata is a threat vector.- Secure EverythingVoice. Video. Chat. Documents. All communications are encrypted end-to-end, by default, and cannot be accessed-not even by Sover.- Compliant by DesignSover meets and exceeds global data protection regulations. It's not just secure-it's regulatory-proof.The End of Dependence on Foreign InfrastructureFrom embassies and intelligence agencies to central banks and Fortune 500 boards, critical decisions are still being made using platforms controlled by outside entities. All of these entities often run on servers and legal jurisdictions outside corporate control.With Sover, governments no longer need to rely on foreign infrastructure for their most sensitive communications. Corporations can finally eliminate third-party exposure in high-stakes internal discussions. What once required trust in foreign code and companies can now be deployed, owned, and governed internally.Global Rollout Begins TodaySover is now available for immediate deployment across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. Partnerships are already underway with national governments, state-owned enterprises, and international organizations seeking digital independence and full-stack security.Sover Communication platform designed for all popular platforms such as Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Web.About SoverSover is a revolutionary secure communication platform purpose-built for institutions that cannot afford compromise. Designed by experts in cybersecurity, national intelligence, and enterprise collaboration, Sover provides sovereign, self-owned infrastructure to protect mission-critical communications in an age of digital warfare and global surveillance.For media inquiries, demos, or government briefings, contact:...[Website: ]

