Epson Expands Pro Cinema Lineup With New 4K HDR Laser Projector Under $4,000

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by Epson's advanced video processing technology, the Pro Cinema LS9000 features proprietary 4K Display Technology1 with HDR10+, delivering 8.29 million pixels on-screen for exceptionally sharp, vibrant 4K UHD picture. Engineered for seamless custom integration, the Pro Cinema LS9000 supports a wide range of AV sources and screen types and easily connects with popular IP control systems, including Control4, Crestronand via PJLink.

New Epson Pro Cinema LS9000 Laser Projector Delivers a Stunning 4K HDR Picture and Seamless Smart Home Integration

"Designed for custom integrators and home theater enthusiasts, the Pro Cinema LS9000 delivers an elevated entertainment experience with cutting-edge performance and installation flexibility," said Melvin Diaz, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Featuring 4K UHD resolution on screen and support for up to 4K content at 120 frames per second, the Pro Cinema LS9000 produces breathtaking detail, clarity and ultra-smooth gameplay – making it an outstanding choice for cinemaphiles and gamers alike. A motorized lens system with powered zoom, focus and lens shift helps ensure precise, effortless installation, while smart home compatibility allows for seamless integration into advanced control systems – ideal for today's connected home theaters."

Powered by Epson's advanced ZX Picture Processor, the Pro Cinema LS9000 enables real-time frame interpolation and detail picture enhancement. With 2,200 lumens of color (IDMS Rated) and white (ISO Rated) brightness,3 a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source4 and support for gaming up to 4K at 120 fps, the Pro Cinema LS9000 delivers exceptional performance for both cinematic viewing and epic gaming.

Virtually Maintenance-Free – 20,000-hour solid-state laser light source4 with an advanced vapor-cooled thermal transfer design provides instant power-on with no bulbs to be replaced

Stunning Picture Quality – 4K Display Technology1 with HDR10+2 produces a full 8.29 million pixels on-screen for an exceptionally clear 4K UHD experience

True 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine – Advanced 3LCD technology uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies

Epson ZX Picture Processor – Our advanced video processing technology engineered in the proprietary 32-bit Epson ZX Picture Processor handles real-time color, contrast, HDR,2 frame interpolation and resolution enhancement to faithfully reproduce the source material the way it was intended to be shown

High Picture Brightness – Impressive 2,200 lumens of color (IDMS Rated) and 2,200 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated)3 for an exceptional picture in virtually any theater environment

Epic for Gaming – Gaming up to 4K at 120 frames per second, along with input lag times below 20 ms, allow for serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs; HDMI® 2.1 along with ARC and eARC support allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest audio equipment and streaming devices

3-Axis Motorized Lens Shift – Making installation simple, you can precisely shift the lens up to +/- 96% vertically and up to +/- 24% horizontally without any loss in picture distortion or clarity. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets Smart Home Control – Integrates seamlessly with home automation and remote monitoring systems; supports IP Control via PJLink, Control4 and Crestron Control Systems

Availability

The Epson Pro Cinema LS9000 4K HDR 3LCD Laser Projector (MSRP $3999) is now available through authorized Epson dealers. The new projector comes with Epson's world-class warranty and support, including a standard three-year limited warranty with two-business-day full unit replacement, including free shipping and free lifetime technical phone support.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" target="_blank" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

2 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see epson/hdrcompatibility

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment.

Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

