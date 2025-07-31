India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth Rate, Forecast By 2033

How Big is the India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market?

The India electric vehicle charging station market size was valued at USD 550 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 1,010 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025-2033.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Market Size in 2024 : USD 550 Million

Market Size in 2033 : USD 1,010 Million

Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 7.1%

India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends and Drivers:

The India electric vehicle charging station market is rapidly evolving, driven mainly by the country's fast-paced transition toward sustainable transport. Improved environmental consciousness, supportive government policies, and rising electric vehicle adoption have all together improved the demand for strong charging infrastructure. Further, the implementation of FAME-II and state government-backed EV policies are providing fiscal incentives and subsidies, inducing public and private sector players to invest in charging networks.

Further, increased penetration of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers into urban markets is putting tremendous pressure to increase and diversify the scope of charging solutions. Furthermore, cooperation between carmakers, utility firms, and tech companies is driving innovation in quick-charging technology, battery swap stations, and grid integration systems. Smart technology integration, like IoT-based remote monitoring and real-time data analysis, is further optimizing the operational efficiency and customer experience as well. With increasing adoption of EVs in both metropolitan and tier-II cities, there will be an increasing demand for dependable and accessible EV charging stations over the long term.

India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Scope and Growth:

The opportunity for the India electric vehicle charging station market is expanding as the nation is focusing on developing a cleaner and more sustainable mobility infrastructure. As urbanization is gaining traction and there is more emphasis on net-zero emissions, the industry is drawing considerable attention from domestic and foreign investors. In addition to this, energy companies and oil marketing businesses are diversifying into the EV charging business, launching ultra-fast DC chargers and solar-powered chargers. Apart from this, improvement in battery technology and declining cost of EVs are fueling the need for charging stations in both the public and private sectors.

Besides, state governments are also identifying critical locations like highways, shopping malls, and business centers where charging hubs will be integrated. Public-private partnerships, venture capital investments, and technology-based scalability are also making EV infrastructure commercially viable. Further, the fleet operators, ride-hailing companies, and logistics companies are driving fast-paced adoption of EVs, thus stimulating demand for purpose-based charging solutions. As the ecosystem matures, the industry is expected to witness sustained growth, fueled by innovation, affordability, and policy-driven momentum.

An In-Depth Analysis of Prominent Companies in the Industry by IMARC Group:



Tata Power Company Limited

Charzer Tech Pvt Ltd.

Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Exicom Telesystems Ltd.

Delta Electronics India

Bright Blu

Fortum Oyj Kinetic Green

India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Charging Station Type:



AC Charging

DC Charging Inductive Charging

In 2024, DC charging emerged as the leading component, accounting for approximately 63.7% of the market share, primarily due to its high-speed charging capabilities, which make it particularly suitable for commercial operations and highway infrastructure.

Analysis by Vehicle Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dominated the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 75.1% of the market share, primarily due to their full dependence on external charging infrastructure.

Analysis by Installation Type:



Portable Charger Fixed Charger

In 2024, fixed chargers dominated the market, accounting for approximately 83.8% of the total share. This dominance can be attributed to their extensive installation across residential communities, commercial centers, and public locations.

Analysis by Charging Level:



Level 1

Level 2 Level 3

In 2024, Level 3 charging dominated the market with approximately 58.7% share, attributed to its capability to provide high-speed DC charging, making it highly suitable for time-sensitive users and commercial fleet operations.

Analysis by Connector Type:



Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2 (IEC 621196) Others

In 2024, the Combined Charging System (CCS) dominated the market with approximately 43.8% share, primarily due to its dual compatibility with both AC and DC charging, providing enhanced flexibility and faster charging efficiency.

Analysis by Application:



Residential Commercial

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 79.2% of the total share. This strong lead is attributed to the swift expansion of electric vehicle fleets, ride-hailing platforms, public transportation systems, and logistics services.

Regional Analysis:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

In 2024, North India held the largest market share at over 33.8%, driven by proactive government initiatives, rapid urbanization, and early electric vehicle adoption in major states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

