Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World's Rarest Blood Group 'CRIB' Discovered In Karnataka Woman, Shocks Medical Community

World's Rarest Blood Group 'CRIB' Discovered In Karnataka Woman, Shocks Medical Community


2025-07-31 06:12:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bengaluru: A previously unidentified blood group has been discovered in a woman from Kolar, Karnataka, and has been officially named 'CRIB'.

Discovery by Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Center

The rare blood group was identified through the efforts of the Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre. The discovery was later confirmed by the International Blood Group Reference Laboratory (IBGRL) in Bristol, UK. After nearly 10 months of extensive research, scientists concluded that the new antigen belongs to the Cromer (CR) blood group system.

Patient from Kolar Sparks Medical Breakthrough 

The breakthrough began in February last year, when a 38-year-old woman from Kolar was admitted to R.L. Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre for heart surgery. Although her blood type was initially recorded as 'O Rh+', doctors discovered that her blood did not match any of the available O+ units at the hospital.

Her blood sample was sent to the Advanced Immunohematology Reference Laboratory at the Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre for further analysis. According to the centre's Managing Director, Ankit Mathur, the sample was found to be“panreactive”, meaning it was incompatible with all tested samples.

Surgery Completed Without Blood Transfusion 

Due to the incompatibility, doctors proceeded with the surgery without a blood transfusion. After tracing the origin of the unique antigen, the new blood group was named CRIB, marking a major milestone in global immunohematology.

 

MENAFN31072025007385015968ID1109867297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search