World's Rarest Blood Group 'CRIB' Discovered In Karnataka Woman, Shocks Medical Community
Bengaluru: A previously unidentified blood group has been discovered in a woman from Kolar, Karnataka, and has been officially named 'CRIB'.
Discovery by Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Center
The rare blood group was identified through the efforts of the Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre. The discovery was later confirmed by the International Blood Group Reference Laboratory (IBGRL) in Bristol, UK. After nearly 10 months of extensive research, scientists concluded that the new antigen belongs to the Cromer (CR) blood group system.
Patient from Kolar Sparks Medical Breakthrough
The breakthrough began in February last year, when a 38-year-old woman from Kolar was admitted to R.L. Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre for heart surgery. Although her blood type was initially recorded as 'O Rh+', doctors discovered that her blood did not match any of the available O+ units at the hospital.
Her blood sample was sent to the Advanced Immunohematology Reference Laboratory at the Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre for further analysis. According to the centre's Managing Director, Ankit Mathur, the sample was found to be“panreactive”, meaning it was incompatible with all tested samples.
Surgery Completed Without Blood Transfusion
Due to the incompatibility, doctors proceeded with the surgery without a blood transfusion. After tracing the origin of the unique antigen, the new blood group was named CRIB, marking a major milestone in global immunohematology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment