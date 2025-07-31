Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-583 July 31 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-583 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-583 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-583 on July 31:

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PG 941597

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 941597

PB 941597

PC 941597

PD 941597

PE 941597

PF 941597

PH 941597

PJ 941597

PK 941597

PL 941597

PM 941597

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PG 646452

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PL 635579

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0090 0119 0465 0972 1616 2353 2426 2643 3241 4062 5044 6136 6873 7471 8044 8386 8766 8999 9620 9986

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1499 1992 3452 7562 8714 9626

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0116 0209 0251 0600 1045 1238 1699 1930 2043 2590 2724 2761 2811 3161 4303 4889 5043 5089 5370 5450 6282 6870 6899 6942 7064 7363 7834 8196 8258 9933

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.