Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-583 July 31 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-583 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-583 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-583 on July 31:
Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
PG 941597
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
PA 941597
PB 941597
PC 941597
PD 941597
PE 941597
PF 941597
PH 941597
PJ 941597
PK 941597
PL 941597
PM 941597
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
PG 646452
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
PL 635579
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0090 0119 0465 0972 1616 2353 2426 2643 3241 4062 5044 6136 6873 7471 8044 8386 8766 8999 9620 9986
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1499 1992 3452 7562 8714 9626
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0116 0209 0251 0600 1045 1238 1699 1930 2043 2590 2724 2761 2811 3161 4303 4889 5043 5089 5370 5450 6282 6870 6899 6942 7064 7363 7834 8196 8258 9933
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment