Combined Russian Attack On Kyiv: Casualties Rise To 88, Eight Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on television, according to Ukrinform.

“As of now, there are 88 known victims, and, unfortunately, we have seven fatalities. Five are in the Svyatoshinsky district and two in the Solomiansky district. Among the dead is a six-year-old boy. Forty-six people have been hospitalized,” Tkachenko said.

He later updated this information on Telegram :“A dead body was pulled from the rubble of a building entrance destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshinsky district. Six people have died as a result of the strike on this building, and eight in total in Kyiv.”

According to him, many victims have multiple injuries, cuts, and shrapnel wounds. He noted that all treatment is being paid for from the city budget.

Tkachenko noted that the consequences of the Russian attack are felt in 30 locations, affecting 100 buildings. The Solomianskyi district was hit the hardest.

He added that by the end of the day, it will be known how many people need to be evacuated, but it is already clear that it will be more than a dozen people.

