Combined Russian Attack On Kyiv: Casualties Rise To 88, Eight Dead
“As of now, there are 88 known victims, and, unfortunately, we have seven fatalities. Five are in the Svyatoshinsky district and two in the Solomiansky district. Among the dead is a six-year-old boy. Forty-six people have been hospitalized,” Tkachenko said.
He later updated this information on Telegram :“A dead body was pulled from the rubble of a building entrance destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshinsky district. Six people have died as a result of the strike on this building, and eight in total in Kyiv.”
According to him, many victims have multiple injuries, cuts, and shrapnel wounds. He noted that all treatment is being paid for from the city budget.
Tkachenko noted that the consequences of the Russian attack are felt in 30 locations, affecting 100 buildings. The Solomianskyi district was hit the hardest.Read also: Six killed, 82 injured, including ten children, in Russian attack on Kyiv
He added that by the end of the day, it will be known how many people need to be evacuated, but it is already clear that it will be more than a dozen people.
Earlier it was reported that seven people were killed and 82 injured , including ten children, in Kyiv as a result of a combined Russian attack on Thursday, July 31.
Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment