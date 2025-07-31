Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sea Salt Discovery Sparks New Lead In Humaira Asghar Case

2025-07-31 06:06:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

A new lead has emerged in the mysterious death of actress Humaira Asghar after forensic analysis revealed the presence of sea salt in bowls found at her apartment in Defence Phase 6.

According to the forensic report, six samples were collected from the scene, five from bowls recovered inside the apartment and one from kitchen salt. The analysis confirmed that the powder in the bowls was sea salt, while the salt from the kitchen was chemically different.

Investigators noted that sea salt is often used to neutralize odor and repel insects. The difference between the samples has raised questions about the intent behind the placement of the bowls and is being seen as a possible clue in the case.

Officials say the development is expected to assist further in the investigation.

Humaira Asghar's body was discovered on July 8 in a flat in the Ittehad Commercial area of Defence Phase 6. Her remains were found after a court bailiff entered the premises following non-payment of rent. The door was forced open when she did not respond, revealing her decomposed body inside.

An initial post-mortem report stated that the corpse was in the final stage of decomposition, indicating that she had likely died around eight months earlier.

Investigators believe she may have been under financial strain. Her last known commercial shoot took place in September 2024, and she was last in contact with people regarding work in October 2024.

