Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Determine New Composition Of State Language Commission - Decree

2025-07-31 06:06:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The new composition of the State Language Commission in Azerbaijan will be determined, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to formulate and present strategic proposals regarding the reconstitution of the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan within a three-month timeframe, subsequently submitting these recommendations to the President of Azerbaijan for consideration.

