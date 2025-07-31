Azerbaijan To Determine New Composition Of State Language Commission - Decree

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to formulate and present strategic proposals regarding the reconstitution of the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan within a three-month timeframe, subsequently submitting these recommendations to the President of Azerbaijan for consideration.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.