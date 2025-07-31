Qatar Welcomes Canada And Malta's Intention To Recognize The State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by HE Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and HE Dr. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, regarding their countries' intention to recognize the sisterly State of Palestine. Qatar considers this as positive steps, which align with international legitimacy and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and represent significant support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination and establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that these decisions align with the consensus of the states participating in the International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution on a Road Map aimed at increasing recognitions of the Palestinian State.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's call to all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps that reflect their adherence to international law and support the historical and inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on their land.