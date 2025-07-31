India Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Leading Brands, Growth Drivers, Research Report 2033
How Big is the India Cosmetics Market?
The India cosmetics market size was valued at USD 14.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 24.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025-2033.
Market Statistics
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Market Size in 2024: USD 14.6 Billion
Market Size in 2033: USD 24.3 Billion
Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 5.9%
India Cosmetics Market Trends and Drivers:
The India cosmetics market is witnessing strong growth, led by the growth in disposable incomes, enhanced beauty consciousness, and escalating propensity towards personal grooming among customers. In addition, the rise of social media influence and beauty influencer popularity has had a considerable influence on buying behaviors, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Additionally, the call for natural, organic, and Ayurvedic offerings has picked up, driven by increased consumer knowledge regarding ingredient label transparency and the health of the skin.
Besides, e-commerce sites have also contributed significantly to spreading the availability of products among Tier II and Tier III cities, providing consumers with an ample range of brands and personalized skincare products. K-beauty as well as international skincare trends are also driving the market further, prompting local players to innovate with hybrid and multi-functional products. Additionally, global beauty brands are solidifying their roots in India with strategic alliances, influencer marketing, and product lines localized to suit diverse Indian skin tones and tastes.
Download sample copy of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cosmetics-market/requestsample
India Cosmetics Market Scope and Growth:
In the future, the India cosmetics market has immense potential for growth due to swift urbanization, changing lifestyle trends, and increasing men's participation in skincare and beauty routines. Furthermore, the rise in premium and luxury cosmetics demand is prompting brands to invest in high-performance products and progressive technologies. Besides, advances in sustainable packaging and animal-free products are pleasing eco-friendly consumers, and hence brands are embracing green business models.
Furthermore, the spread of digital assets such as AI-based skin analysis and virtual try-on capabilities is improving the shopper experience, leading to increased conversion rates. With enabling regulatory environments, increased investments in R&D, and the spread of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, the market is becoming more competitive. Also, regional beauty trends and ethnic diversity are urging brands to customize their offerings, reasserting inclusivity and relevance. Overall, the India cosmetics market is looking for steady growth, driven by consumer-driven innovations and changing beauty trends.
India Cosmetics Market Segmentation:
The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the segments, highlighting those with the largest India cosmetics market share. It includes forecasts for the period 2025-2033 and historical data from 2019-2024 for the following segments.
Analysis by Product Type:
-
Skin and Sun Care Products
Hair Care Products
Deodorants and Fragrances
Makeup and Color Cosmetics
Others
Analysis by Category:
-
Conventional
Organic
Analysis by Gender:
-
Men
Women
Unisex
Analysis by Distribution Channel:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Market Performance (2019-2024)
Market Outlook (2025-2033)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Strategic Recommendation
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment