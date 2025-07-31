Dermasurge Clinic Introduces Advanced Laser And Skin Treatments In Harley Street

Dermasurge

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Consultant Dermatologist Dr Hiba Injibar is proud to offer world-class skin care services at her advanced private dermatology practice, Dermasurge Clinic, located in the prestigious medical district of Harley Street, London.Situated at 121 Harley Street, 3rd Floor, Marylebone, W1G 6AX, Dermasurge Clinic has become a trusted destination for patients seeking expert treatment in cosmetic, laser, and medical dermatology. With a focus on personalised care and the latest dermatological technology, Dr Injibar and her dedicated team deliver exceptional outcomes in a safe and welcoming environment.“Every patient deserves honest advice, proven techniques, and compassionate care,” says Dr Injibar.“At Dermasurge, we aim to restore not only skin health but also confidence.”A Comprehensive Range of Dermatology ServicesDermasurge Clinic offers an extensive suite of dermatological services designed to address both aesthetic and medical skin concerns.In the area of cosmetic dermatology, the clinic provides advanced treatments such as anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, and lip augmentation to enhance facial contours and restore youthful volume. Non-surgical rhinoplasty is available for reshaping the nose without invasive procedures. Patients can also benefit from PRP therapy, chemical peels, and microneedling to rejuvenate skin texture and tone. Polynucleotides and Ultraformer 3 are used for collagen stimulation and skin tightening, while gummy smile treatment helps refine smile aesthetics. The clinic also offers skin boosters and hand rejuvenation to combat signs of ageing.For those seeking laser dermatology solutions, Dermasurge delivers expert care in laser hair removal, CO2RE laser treatment for skin resurfacing, and acne scar treatment to reduce long-term blemishes. The clinic also provides effective solutions for laser stretch mark removal, tattoo removal, and the treatment of birthmarks using advanced laser technology.In the realm of medical dermatology, Dermasurge addresses a wide range of clinical skin concerns. Services include mole removal and cryotherapy for benign lesions, skin cancer screening for early detection, and subcision treatments to improve acne scarring. Nail surgery is offered for persistent nail conditions, while hyperhidrosis treatment helps manage excessive sweating. Sclerotherapy is available for the removal of leg veins, and the clinic also supports patients with comprehensive skin health checks and teenage acne management to promote long-term skin wellness.Harley Street Excellence Meets Personalised Skin CareKnown for its world-class medical expertise, Harley Street offers the ideal setting for Dermasurge's advanced dermatology services. Dr Injibar combines over two decades of experience with continuous training in the latest procedures, ensuring patients receive effective, ethical, and evidence-based treatment.All patients benefit from comprehensive consultations, clear treatment plans, and post-care support. Whether managing chronic skin conditions or exploring rejuvenation options, the clinic provides tailored solutions for every skin type and concern.Booking and Contact DetailsAppointments can be made by calling 020 7935 4654 or 0753 445 1328, or by emailing .... Further information about services, testimonials, and before-and-after results can be found at:About Dr Hiba InjibarDr Hiba Injibar is a highly respected Consultant Dermatologist with special interests in cosmetic procedures, laser therapy, and complex medical dermatology. She holds full GMC registration and is known for her ethical, patient-focused approach. Dr Injibar's passion for clinical excellence is matched by her commitment to helping patients feel empowered in their skin.Media Contact:Dermasurge Clinic121 Harley Street, 3rd FloorLondon, W1G 6AX📞 020 7935 4654📧 ...

