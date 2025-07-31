Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovak PM accuses UK of attempting to interfere in 2023 parliamentary elections


2025-07-31 05:30:05
(MENAFN) Tensions have flared between Slovakia and the United Kingdom after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused British authorities of attempting to interfere in his country’s 2023 parliamentary elections. In response to the allegations, Slovakia has summoned the British ambassador for clarification.

Speaking in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico claimed the UK had worked with Slovak journalists and influencers in a coordinated effort to sway the election outcome. “This is a deliberate and intentional action by a foreign power, which is our NATO ally, in cooperation with some Slovak influencers and journalists, aimed at influencing the 2023 elections,” he said.

The accusations came on the heels of a report suggesting that the British Foreign Office had awarded a £10 million ($13.3 million) contract in 2021 to a media agency tasked with engaging young voters across several EU nations, including Slovakia. The campaign reportedly used digital influencers to encourage electoral participation.

In response, the UK Foreign Office dismissed the allegations as “completely untrue,” according to a statement shared through its embassy in Bratislava. The statement emphasized that the campaign was designed solely “at encouraging young people to take part in democratic processes in their countries by participating in elections – regardless of their political affiliation or preferences.”

Slovak media reports indicate that the British envoy will be questioned about whether funds were used to support activists involved in shaping electoral outcomes. Fico noted that Slovakia may consider additional steps depending on the outcome of the diplomatic exchange.

Fico’s Smer party returned to power in 2023, defeating the pro-European Progressive Slovakia party after running on a platform critical of EU policies and military support for Ukraine. His leadership has drawn attention for its continued outreach to Russia, including talks with President Vladimir Putin regarding energy cooperation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Last year, Fico survived an assassination attempt carried out by a pro-Ukraine activist opposed to his stance on arming Kiev.

