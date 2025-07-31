403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovak PM accuses UK of attempting to interfere in 2023 parliamentary elections
(MENAFN) Tensions have flared between Slovakia and the United Kingdom after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused British authorities of attempting to interfere in his country’s 2023 parliamentary elections. In response to the allegations, Slovakia has summoned the British ambassador for clarification.
Speaking in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico claimed the UK had worked with Slovak journalists and influencers in a coordinated effort to sway the election outcome. “This is a deliberate and intentional action by a foreign power, which is our NATO ally, in cooperation with some Slovak influencers and journalists, aimed at influencing the 2023 elections,” he said.
The accusations came on the heels of a report suggesting that the British Foreign Office had awarded a £10 million ($13.3 million) contract in 2021 to a media agency tasked with engaging young voters across several EU nations, including Slovakia. The campaign reportedly used digital influencers to encourage electoral participation.
In response, the UK Foreign Office dismissed the allegations as “completely untrue,” according to a statement shared through its embassy in Bratislava. The statement emphasized that the campaign was designed solely “at encouraging young people to take part in democratic processes in their countries by participating in elections – regardless of their political affiliation or preferences.”
Slovak media reports indicate that the British envoy will be questioned about whether funds were used to support activists involved in shaping electoral outcomes. Fico noted that Slovakia may consider additional steps depending on the outcome of the diplomatic exchange.
Fico’s Smer party returned to power in 2023, defeating the pro-European Progressive Slovakia party after running on a platform critical of EU policies and military support for Ukraine. His leadership has drawn attention for its continued outreach to Russia, including talks with President Vladimir Putin regarding energy cooperation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Last year, Fico survived an assassination attempt carried out by a pro-Ukraine activist opposed to his stance on arming Kiev.
Speaking in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico claimed the UK had worked with Slovak journalists and influencers in a coordinated effort to sway the election outcome. “This is a deliberate and intentional action by a foreign power, which is our NATO ally, in cooperation with some Slovak influencers and journalists, aimed at influencing the 2023 elections,” he said.
The accusations came on the heels of a report suggesting that the British Foreign Office had awarded a £10 million ($13.3 million) contract in 2021 to a media agency tasked with engaging young voters across several EU nations, including Slovakia. The campaign reportedly used digital influencers to encourage electoral participation.
In response, the UK Foreign Office dismissed the allegations as “completely untrue,” according to a statement shared through its embassy in Bratislava. The statement emphasized that the campaign was designed solely “at encouraging young people to take part in democratic processes in their countries by participating in elections – regardless of their political affiliation or preferences.”
Slovak media reports indicate that the British envoy will be questioned about whether funds were used to support activists involved in shaping electoral outcomes. Fico noted that Slovakia may consider additional steps depending on the outcome of the diplomatic exchange.
Fico’s Smer party returned to power in 2023, defeating the pro-European Progressive Slovakia party after running on a platform critical of EU policies and military support for Ukraine. His leadership has drawn attention for its continued outreach to Russia, including talks with President Vladimir Putin regarding energy cooperation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Last year, Fico survived an assassination attempt carried out by a pro-Ukraine activist opposed to his stance on arming Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment