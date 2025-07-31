403
Iraq Reports Drop in Multidimensional Poverty Index
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning unveiled a new national report on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), revealing a reduction from 11.4 percent in 2018 to 10.8 percent in 2024.
At the unveiling event, Iraqi Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim highlighted that the country’s income poverty rate has declined to 17.5 percent, down from over 20 percent in previous years, according to an official ministry release.
Tamim emphasized that despite these gains, it remains crucial to address other aspects of poverty beyond income, including education, healthcare, housing conditions, employment opportunities, and the impacts of economic and social shocks.
He explained that the report will play a vital role in identifying citizens’ core needs through detailed geographic and sector-specific analysis. This insight is expected to inform government strategies aimed at enhancing public services and overall living standards.
The United Nations Development Programme praised the release of the MPI analytical report, calling it "a major step forward in the country's understanding of and response to poverty."
