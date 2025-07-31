Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Radio Equipment Plant Attacked In Russia's Penza CCD

2025-07-31 05:08:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the news was shared on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike logistics infrastructure supplying Russian front lines in Rostov region – CCD

The facility manufactures mobile command units, automated combat control systems, and radio stations for Russia's Ground Forces, Airborne Forces, and Strategic Missile Forces. It also produces upgraded command and staff vehicles based on armored platforms.

"This is a key enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex," Kovalenko said.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

