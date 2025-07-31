Air Defense Downs 288 Drones, Three Missiles In Russian Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Beginning at 18:00 on Wednesday, July 30, Russia launched 309 Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy UAVs from multiple directions, including Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, along with eight Iskander-K cruise missiles fired from the Kursk region.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

The aerial assault was countered by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russia launched over 300 drones, eight missiles at Ukraine – Zelensky

As of 09:00 on Thursday, July 31, air defense successfully intercepted 288 drones and three Iskander-K missiles.

Five missiles made direct hits, including one that struck a residential building in Kyiv. Additionally, 21 drones hit 12 different locations, and debris from intercepted targets was found in 19 locations, most of them in the Ukrainian capital. Casualties have been reported.

Russia launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv on the night of July 30-31, killing six people and injuring 52.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force