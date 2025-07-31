SBK Singh Gets Additional Charge Of Delhi Police Commissioner As Sanjay Arora Retires
An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, July 30, read:“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. SBK Singh, IPS (AGMUT:1988) presently posted as Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, is hereby assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi w.e.f. 01.08.2025 and until further orders.”
IPS officer SBK Singh, who is currently the Director General of Home Guards in Delhi, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police effective August 1, 2025. He replaced Sanjay Arora who was set to retire on Thursday, July 31.
Earlier, the Delhi government's home department had issued a notification in June, stating that Sanjay Arora is set to superannuate on July 31, 2025.

Who is SBK Singh?
SBK Singh currently holds the post of the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi. He is now the Commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, he will take over the new role from August 1.
Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre.
As per his profile on X social media platform, SBK Singh earlier served as:Director General of Police (DGP) Mizoram DGP Arunachal Pradesh Spl CP Tech & PI Spl CP L&O Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.
