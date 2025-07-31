Watch Video: Shashi Tharoor Mocks US-Pak Deal: 'Illusions About Finding Oil In Pakistan'
Tharoor's remarks to news agency PTI outside Parliament came hours after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States has reached a deal with Pakistan to jointly develop the country's 'massive oil reserves," in what he described as a major energy partnership.Also Read | Shashi Tharoor snubs Congress? MP opts Op Sindoor debate?
"I think they may have some illusions about finding oil in Pakistan. And I wish them luck," Tharoor said.
Trump said the partnership is still in the early stages, with a leading oil company yet to be selected.
"We were one country at one time, and I have not seen any reports that there was any oil to be found in Pakistan. But if the Americans want to loo, let them look," Tharoor said.
Tharoor also called President Trump's 'dead economy' remark a very serious matter for India "... 25, plus an unspecified penalty for our buying oil and gas from Russia, it could take it up to 35-45... There's even talk of a 100% penalty, which will destroy our trade with America,” Tharoor told news agency ANI.
Targeting India's trade ties with Russia, Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not care what India does with Russia and accused both nations of having“dead economies".Also Read | Trump's Tariffs on India LIVE: Sensex falls 800 points after 25% tariff move
"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump said in a post on Truth Social."We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World," Trump said in the post.
Earlier, President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, citing India's high trade barriers, and an additional“penalty” for India's continued energy and defence ties with Russia. Donald Trump criticised India's military and oil imports from Russia, saying it has enabled Moscow to continue the war on Ukraine.
(With PTI inputs)
