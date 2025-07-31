Vijay Devarakonda's 'Kingdom' Pre-Release Buzz Soars Budget And Box Office Predictions Inside
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is creating a buzz ahead of release. Explore the film's pre-release business, budget details, and what to expect at the box office.
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is surrounded by immense hype. The teaser and trailer significantly raised expectations, particularly the trailer. This hype is evident in the film's business and bookings. Overseas, the movie has seen substantial bookings, already grossing $500,000 in North America, as per the team's official announcement. Around 200,000 tickets have reportedly been sold in India.
'Kingdom' is projected to have the biggest opening in Vijay Deverakonda's career. Trade sources suggest a potential first-day collection exceeding Rs 40 crore. Positive word-of-mouth could push it past Rs 50 crore, making it Vijay's highest-opening film. It remains to be seen if it reaches that level.
What about 'Kingdom's' budget and pre-release business? Producer Nagavamsi revealed a Rs 130 crore budget in an interview with Galatta, admitting it exceeded initial plans. According to Track Tollywood, the film's pre-release business crossed Rs 50 crore, with Rs 15 crore each from Nizam and Andhra, Rs 6 crore from Ceded, and the rest from overseas and other Indian territories.
Netflix acquired the streaming rights for 'Kingdom' in a deal reportedly worth Rs 50 crore, bringing the producer's earnings to Rs 100 crore before release. The remaining amount needs to be recovered through theatrical revenue. Positive reviews could significantly boost its performance, potentially leading to a collection of Rs 300-400 crore.
For 'Kingdom' to be profitable, it needs Rs 100 crore gross. A Rs 200 crore collection would mark it as a hit. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Sathyaraj, and Venkatesh in key roles, with Bhagyashree playing the female lead. Produced by Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and was released on July 31st.
