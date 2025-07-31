Rajasthan Govt Allows Teachers To Declare Holidays If School Infrastructure Unsafe
State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has issued strict instructions to ensure the safety of students and staff, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.
In a firm directive, Minister Dilawar has instructed that all dilapidated school buildings must be locked and sealed immediately.
He emphasised that the safety of children is non-negotiable and that no classes should be held in unsafe structures.
Rooms showing signs of damage should be marked with red and kept locked to prevent entry.
"Teachers should not wait for official orders when children's safety is at stake. They have full authority to act immediately," the minister said.
With several villages witnessing floods, overflowing rivers, and waterlogged school premises, the government has also directed District Collectors to declare school holidays wherever needed. Many districts have already announced such holidays under this provision.
"Students should not be allowed back into damaged school buildings. If any structure remains unsafe post-rain, alternate arrangements must be made," he said.
Schools must follow Education Department guidelines to ensure minimal disruption to learning.
Highlighting the government's commitment to infrastructure improvement, Dilawar informed that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved over Rs 169 crore for the repair of 1,936 government schools across Rajasthan.
"The Chief Minister has directed that no school should remain dilapidated. Our goal is to provide every child with a safe and conducive learning environment," he said.
In Jaisalmer, a nine-year-old student was killed on Monday when the main gate of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Habur (Poonamnagar) village of Jaisalmer district collapsed.
Earlier, in Jhalawar, seven children were killed, while 27 others sustained injuries after being crushed under the crumbling school building.
