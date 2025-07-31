Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine’s anti-corruption prosecutor condemns Zelensky for weakening anti-corruption institutions

2025-07-31 04:49:40
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s leading anti-corruption prosecutor has strongly criticized President Vladimir Zelensky, accusing him of seriously weakening the country’s independent institutions tasked with fighting corruption. According to reports, the official claims Zelensky’s recent decision—made under pressure from both public protests and international partners—has already caused significant harm that cannot simply be undone.

The controversy stems from a law that placed the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) under the control of the presidential office. The decision triggered widespread demonstrations and strong disapproval from Ukraine’s Western allies. Although Zelensky has since proposed legislation to reverse the measure, SAPO chief Aleksandr Klimenko emphasized that the consequences are already deeply felt.

“Our work has been effectively stopped,” Klimenko said in an interview published Wednesday. He explained that following the move, whistleblowers ceased cooperating with investigators, and growing anxiety has paralyzed teams responsible for probing graft.

“Almost all of our whistleblowers stopped co-operating with us,” Klimenko stated. “The NABU team is currently confused and frightened because they understand they can be detained without sufficient evidence.”

The Ukrainian parliament passed the law on July 22, and Zelensky signed it later the same day. Almost immediately, protests erupted in multiple cities including Kiev, Lviv, Dnepr, and Odessa. Protesters took to the streets demanding that the agencies' independence be restored, chanting phrases like “Corruption kills,” “Treason,” and “Zelya is the devil.”

In response to the domestic and international backlash, Zelensky introduced a new bill promising to restore the autonomy of SAPO and NABU. A vote in parliament is scheduled for Thursday, but uncertainty remains as members of Zelensky’s own party appear divided on the issue.

