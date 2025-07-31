403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNICEF states thousands of children in Africa face risk of contracting cholera
(MENAFN) As the rainy season begins in West and Central Africa, approximately 80,000 children face a heightened risk of contracting cholera, according to UNICEF. The UN children's agency issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting active outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, which increase the danger of the disease spreading across borders to neighboring nations.
The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the hardest-hit country in the region, with health authorities reporting over 38,000 cases and 951 deaths in July alone. Children under five make up about 25.6% of those affected, UNICEF said.
Other countries dealing with cholera outbreaks include Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo.
UNICEF stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts to control and prevent further transmission of cholera throughout the region. Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF’s regional director for West and Central Africa, noted, “Heavy rains, widespread flooding and the high level of displacement are all fueling the risk of cholera transmission and putting the lives of children at risk.”
He added, “With access to safe water and hygiene conditions already dire, urgent action is needed. This is a matter of survival.”
Children under five are especially vulnerable to cholera because of factors such as inadequate sanitation, lack of safe drinking water, poor hygiene, and their increased risk of severe dehydration.
To support its emergency cholera response in the region over the next three months, UNICEF estimates it requires $20 million to provide essential aid.
The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the hardest-hit country in the region, with health authorities reporting over 38,000 cases and 951 deaths in July alone. Children under five make up about 25.6% of those affected, UNICEF said.
Other countries dealing with cholera outbreaks include Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo.
UNICEF stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts to control and prevent further transmission of cholera throughout the region. Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF’s regional director for West and Central Africa, noted, “Heavy rains, widespread flooding and the high level of displacement are all fueling the risk of cholera transmission and putting the lives of children at risk.”
He added, “With access to safe water and hygiene conditions already dire, urgent action is needed. This is a matter of survival.”
Children under five are especially vulnerable to cholera because of factors such as inadequate sanitation, lack of safe drinking water, poor hygiene, and their increased risk of severe dehydration.
To support its emergency cholera response in the region over the next three months, UNICEF estimates it requires $20 million to provide essential aid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment