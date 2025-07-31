Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka

2025-07-31 04:30:48
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early Thursday, intensifying an already volatile seismic crisis in the region, according to the Academy of Sciences.

The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service (UGS) reported via Telegram that the quake's epicenter was located 178 kilometers (110 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital.

Tremors were strongly felt in the city, where several buildings collapsed, the regional branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed. Authorities reported no injuries or fatalities.

The latest quake follows a historic seismic event on Wednesday—the most powerful ever recorded on the peninsula. In the aftermath, Russian scientists documented more than 100 aftershocks, each exceeding magnitude 5.0.

The intense seismic activity also generated a tsunami, prompting immediate warnings across the Kuril Islands.

In response, Japan issued alerts, which escalated to a comprehensive tsunami threat extending across nearly the entire eastern Pacific coastline.

Tsunami waves, some reaching up to two meters in height, surged as far as the shores of Peru in South America. While waves also reached Easter Island (Rapa Nui), they were deemed non-threatening.

Meanwhile in Chile, officials initiated evacuations in coastal regions on the mainland as a precaution against the advancing tsunami.

