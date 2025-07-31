403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early Thursday, intensifying an already volatile seismic crisis in the region, according to the Academy of Sciences.
The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service (UGS) reported via Telegram that the quake's epicenter was located 178 kilometers (110 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital.
Tremors were strongly felt in the city, where several buildings collapsed, the regional branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed. Authorities reported no injuries or fatalities.
The latest quake follows a historic seismic event on Wednesday—the most powerful ever recorded on the peninsula. In the aftermath, Russian scientists documented more than 100 aftershocks, each exceeding magnitude 5.0.
The intense seismic activity also generated a tsunami, prompting immediate warnings across the Kuril Islands.
In response, Japan issued alerts, which escalated to a comprehensive tsunami threat extending across nearly the entire eastern Pacific coastline.
Tsunami waves, some reaching up to two meters in height, surged as far as the shores of Peru in South America. While waves also reached Easter Island (Rapa Nui), they were deemed non-threatening.
Meanwhile in Chile, officials initiated evacuations in coastal regions on the mainland as a precaution against the advancing tsunami.
The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service (UGS) reported via Telegram that the quake's epicenter was located 178 kilometers (110 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital.
Tremors were strongly felt in the city, where several buildings collapsed, the regional branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed. Authorities reported no injuries or fatalities.
The latest quake follows a historic seismic event on Wednesday—the most powerful ever recorded on the peninsula. In the aftermath, Russian scientists documented more than 100 aftershocks, each exceeding magnitude 5.0.
The intense seismic activity also generated a tsunami, prompting immediate warnings across the Kuril Islands.
In response, Japan issued alerts, which escalated to a comprehensive tsunami threat extending across nearly the entire eastern Pacific coastline.
Tsunami waves, some reaching up to two meters in height, surged as far as the shores of Peru in South America. While waves also reached Easter Island (Rapa Nui), they were deemed non-threatening.
Meanwhile in Chile, officials initiated evacuations in coastal regions on the mainland as a precaution against the advancing tsunami.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment