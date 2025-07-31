'The Social Network' Sequel Makers Eye Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison For Lead Roles

The Social Network sequel is finally in the works after 15 years. While the fans are eagerly waiting for new updates, it has been reported that The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and Oscar winner Mikey Madison are likely to play the lead roles in the upcoming sequel, as per Deadline.

Helmed by Anthony Sorkin, it is believed that no formal offers have been given to either actor, but it's clear these are his picks to star in the film once those hurdles are overcome, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Sorkin's original screenplay for the new movie explores the story behind the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz, an explosive series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner workings of - and multiple harms caused by - the world's largest social network.

Ideally, White would play Horowitz, and Madison would play the whistleblower behind the series of articles.

Since the announcement of this sequel, talent across town has been doing everything it can to get a meeting with Sorkin, given what the original film did for its star-studded ensemble, reported Deadline.

The makers have not revealed much information on the actor who would play the role of Mark Zuckerberg in the sequel or whether Jessie Eisenberg would return to play the part.

Eisenberg earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the first film, but sources still say it's unclear where things stand with his return.

The Social Network was released in 2010. It was based on Ben Mezrich's The Accidental Millionaires. The Social Network was a huge hit with audiences and critics and earned $226 million (Dh830.1 million) at the global box office.

Nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, the film won three, including Sorkin for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Since its release, Sorkin has noted on several occasions his interest in doing a follow-up, but he couldn't find the right angle.

Following the events of January 6, 2021, when the US Capitol was attacked, Sorkin found new inspiration, saying in an interview last year that he believed Facebook played a part, reported Deadline.

For Madison, this would mark her first major studio role since she won an Oscar for her star-making role in the Neon Pictures pic for Anora.

White also has his sights set on a potential gold trophy this fall, as he is poised to play rock legend Bruce Springsteen in the 20th Century biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.