Milaha Net Profit Rises 7% To Qr672m In H1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Navigation (Milaha) yesterday announced its financial results for the six months (H1) ended June 30, 2025. The operating revenues reached QR1.593bn for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to QR1.434bn for the same period in 2024.

The operating profit reached QR354m for H1 2025 compared to QR316m for the same period in 2024. Meanwhile the net profit totalled QR672m for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to QR628m for the same period in 2024. The earnings per share was QR0.59 for H1 2025 compared to QR0.55 for the same period in the previous year.

Milaha Maritime & Logistics reported a net profit increase of QR54m compared to the same period in 2024, driven by a stronger performance in our port operations joint arrangement and logistics unit. Milaha Gas & Petrochem's net profit increased by QR8m compared to the same period in 2024, led by improved results from our very large gas carriers (VLGC's) and associate companies.

Milaha Offshore's net profit increased by QR16m compared to the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in the volume of projects and the acquisition of additional vessels in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile Milaha Capital net profit decreased by QR34m compared to the same period in 2024, resulting from lower dividend income in our investment unit due to a one off non-recurring additional mid-year dividends payout made in 2024 in our local equities portfolio. Milaha Trading's bottom line remained flat compared to the same period in 2024.

The company will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday July31, 2025, at 14:00 Doha time, to further discuss its results. The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialing Qatar Toll Free Number:“00 800 101 734” and entering the Conference ID: 6788569.