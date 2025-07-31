403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Confluent Announces $200 Million Investment Across Its Global Partner Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Confluent, Inc . (Nasdaq:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced a $200 million investment over the next three years to fuel the growth, reach, and impact of its global partner ecosystem. This commitment will expand opportunities for Confluent partners to make data streaming a strategic part of their businesses, opening new revenue streams and use cases. Helping customers navigate an increasingly real-time, AI-driven world is only possible with a strong, global partner ecosystem, which includes cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and managed service providers.
To Realize AI's Promise, Business Must Start with “ AI-Ready” Data AI is set to fundamentally transform how businesses operate. However, delivering on that promise is only possible if organizations have the technology and expertise to properly manage, govern, and connect real-time data. According to the July 2025 IDC Perspective [1] ,“for organizations to fully realize the potential of artificial intelligence, they must first ensure they have 'AI-ready' data. This readiness is not solely about adopting AI tools but more about building the foundational infrastructure, processes, and culture required to support AI initiatives at scale.” “Data streaming is the lifeblood of AI and the foundation for the next wave of transformative applications,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Worldwide ISV and APAC at Confluent.“The opportunity ahead is massive, and we believe it will be defined by those who can move and build together. We invite technology leaders, integrators, and domain experts to join us in helping organizations harness real-time data to innovate faster, operate smarter, and stay ahead of the curve.” Confluent Partners Power the Next Wave of AI and Real-Time Innovation Confluent works hand in hand with its partners to deliver the technology, domain expertise, and scale needed for businesses to integrate all their data systems, modernize their infrastructures, and scale real-time applications. The new investment opens more doors for collaboration between Confluent and its partners, including:
To Realize AI's Promise, Business Must Start with “ AI-Ready” Data AI is set to fundamentally transform how businesses operate. However, delivering on that promise is only possible if organizations have the technology and expertise to properly manage, govern, and connect real-time data. According to the July 2025 IDC Perspective [1] ,“for organizations to fully realize the potential of artificial intelligence, they must first ensure they have 'AI-ready' data. This readiness is not solely about adopting AI tools but more about building the foundational infrastructure, processes, and culture required to support AI initiatives at scale.” “Data streaming is the lifeblood of AI and the foundation for the next wave of transformative applications,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Worldwide ISV and APAC at Confluent.“The opportunity ahead is massive, and we believe it will be defined by those who can move and build together. We invite technology leaders, integrators, and domain experts to join us in helping organizations harness real-time data to innovate faster, operate smarter, and stay ahead of the curve.” Confluent Partners Power the Next Wave of AI and Real-Time Innovation Confluent works hand in hand with its partners to deliver the technology, domain expertise, and scale needed for businesses to integrate all their data systems, modernize their infrastructures, and scale real-time applications. The new investment opens more doors for collaboration between Confluent and its partners, including:
-
New data streaming products and services – Launching new, revenue-generating solutions is faster than ever with support from Confluent to embed its leading data streaming platform into partners' offerings.
Joint solutions and go-to-market plans – Co-developing real-time use cases with partners helps meet the high demand for data streaming and reach the right customers with the right solutions.
Deeper integrations – Confluent works with partners to build native platform integrations that provide businesses a seamless experience working with real-time data across the entire streaming ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment