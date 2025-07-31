China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Declining Exports

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Factory activity in China showed unexpected signs of contraction in July, signalling deeper challenges for the world's second-largest economy. This downturn comes despite a partial thaw in trade tensions with the US, with early data indicating a slowdown in exports and continued weakness in domestic demand.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for July, a key indicator of factory activity, dropped below expectations, highlighting a downturn in production and new orders. Official data indicated that the PMI for manufacturing fell to 49.3, dipping below the critical 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. This marks a stark contrast to the optimism that initially followed trade negotiations between the US and China.

The Chinese economy has been grappling with several systemic issues, including ongoing structural imbalances and shifts in consumer behaviour. Economic experts attribute the stagnation in factory activity not only to the global economic uncertainty but also to persistent domestic challenges. While the export sector has been a critical driver of China's growth in the past decades, the country's trade surplus has been narrowing as demand for its goods slows down in key markets like the US and Europe.

China's trade relationship with the US, although stabilised, still faces a challenging landscape. A shift in global trade patterns, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of the pandemic, has taken a toll on China's manufacturing sector. Exports of major products such as electronics and textiles have begun to show signs of slowing, even as Beijing has attempted to bolster its trade position through policy adjustments.

Compounding the issue, domestic demand has failed to pick up the slack. Despite various government efforts to stimulate spending, consumer confidence remains low, particularly in sectors like retail and real estate. The country's efforts to transition from an export-driven economy to one more reliant on domestic consumption have yet to show significant results, and the reliance on government spending for growth is becoming increasingly evident.

The weakness in the manufacturing sector is linked to a sharp decline in the production of industrial goods, which has directly impacted job creation. Although the government has taken steps to mitigate the effects of unemployment by investing in infrastructure and green technologies, these efforts have yet to yield the desired economic recovery in the short term.

Economists are increasingly concerned that without more comprehensive structural reforms, China may continue to face these economic headwinds. Some analysts suggest that more aggressive monetary policies or fiscal stimulus could be required to stabilise the economy. The People's Bank of China has already hinted at such moves, potentially lowering interest rates further to spur investment and consumer spending.

However, the global economic context remains challenging. Countries that traditionally rely on Chinese exports are also facing downturns, which could further dampen demand. Additionally, as global inflation continues to impact the purchasing power of consumers worldwide, the potential for China's manufacturing recovery to take hold seems uncertain.

