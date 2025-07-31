Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgium Refers Israeli Soldiers To ICC Over Alleged War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Belgian authorities have referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) an investigation filed by a non-governmental Belgian institution ten days ago to prosecute two Israeli soldiers over their commission of war crimes in the Gaza Strip, the Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement highlighted that the two Israeli soldiers were spotted on Jul. 18 while attending an art festival near the city of Antwerp, shortly after the Belgian organization filed a formal complaint accusing them of grave breaches of international humanitarian law.
The Belgian police reportedly detained and questioned the soldiers before releasing them without restrictions. The case was subsequently referred to the ICC in The Hague, pursuant to its jurisdiction over ongoing investigations into violations committed in the Palestinian territories, the statement continued.
As per the complaint, the two soldiers are accused of performing an effective role in the war on Gaza, committing arbitrary detention against Palestinian civilians, as well as torture and using human shields.

