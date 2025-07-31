Qatar Cultural Attache In UK Celebrates Graduation Of 156 Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The Cultural Attache of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom organised a graduation ceremony for 156 Qatari students studying in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The event, which was attended by a large number of outstanding students and their parents, was organised as part of the Cultural Attache's commitment to supporting scholarship students and strengthening academic and cultural relations between the State of Qatar and leading higher education institutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The ceremony was attended by a number of representatives of the diplomatic corps at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in London, along with cultural attaches from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This reflects the importance of strengthening educational and cultural ties and consolidating academic cooperation between the State of Qatar and fraternal and friendly countries.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by Qatar's Cultural Attache to the United Kingdom Fahad Al Kuwari, in which he expressed his pride in the outstanding academic achievements of the Qatari students and affirmed the Cultural Attache's commitment to providing them with continuous support throughout their academic journey.

Director of the Scholarships Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Noora Mohammed Al Ansari delivered a speech congratulating the graduates and their families, appreciating their efforts and determination to excel and continue to give throughout their years of scholarship.

The ceremony also honoured representatives of British and Irish universities in recognition of their pivotal role in supporting scholarship students and their fruitful cooperation with the Cultural Attache during the current academic year.

The ceremony also included a distinguished photography exhibition, during which graduating students presented their artistic and photographic works that embodied their educational and cultural experiences during their studies abroad.

This honour reflects the depth of academic cooperation and strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing scientific and cultural exchange between the State of Qatar and both the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.