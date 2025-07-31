403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian surgeons stand strong during procedure amid magnitude earthquake
(MENAFN) A team of surgeons in Russia’s Far East continued an open surgical procedure despite being struck by a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake, according to regional officials. The quake hit offshore near the Kamchatka Peninsula around 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday and was the strongest recorded in the area since 1952, as noted by the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A tsunami alert was issued soon afterward.
Security footage from a regional cancer hospital captured the dramatic moment the tremors hit. In the video, medical staff can be seen working to steady the patient—whose abdomen was already open—and securing medical instruments as the room shook. Once the ground settled, the team resumed the procedure without hesitation. The Kamchatka Health Ministry released the video later that day, and it quickly gained widespread attention online.
“In this situation, stopping was not an option,” lead surgeon Lyubov Tsyplakova and her colleague Yana Gvozdeva told Russian media. Gvozdeva explained that the greatest risk during the five to six minutes of shaking was the potential for the patient to regain consciousness while under anesthesia. She confirmed the operation was completed without complications.
In recognition of their dedication and composure under pressure, Kamchatka Region Governor Vladimir Solodov announced plans to nominate the surgical team for state awards.
Kamchatka lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismic region that encircles the Pacific Ocean and contains about 75% of the world’s active volcanoes. The area frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its geological activity.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake near Kamchatka was the most powerful anywhere in the world since Japan's 2011 Tohoku disaster and ranks among the ten strongest quakes recorded globally since 1900.
Security footage from a regional cancer hospital captured the dramatic moment the tremors hit. In the video, medical staff can be seen working to steady the patient—whose abdomen was already open—and securing medical instruments as the room shook. Once the ground settled, the team resumed the procedure without hesitation. The Kamchatka Health Ministry released the video later that day, and it quickly gained widespread attention online.
“In this situation, stopping was not an option,” lead surgeon Lyubov Tsyplakova and her colleague Yana Gvozdeva told Russian media. Gvozdeva explained that the greatest risk during the five to six minutes of shaking was the potential for the patient to regain consciousness while under anesthesia. She confirmed the operation was completed without complications.
In recognition of their dedication and composure under pressure, Kamchatka Region Governor Vladimir Solodov announced plans to nominate the surgical team for state awards.
Kamchatka lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismic region that encircles the Pacific Ocean and contains about 75% of the world’s active volcanoes. The area frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its geological activity.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake near Kamchatka was the most powerful anywhere in the world since Japan's 2011 Tohoku disaster and ranks among the ten strongest quakes recorded globally since 1900.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment