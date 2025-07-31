403
Ukrainian lawmaker compares army draft to “shameful hunt”
(MENAFN) Ukrainian lawmaker Georgy Mazurashu has sharply criticized Kiev’s current mobilization campaign, claiming it is not only harming the country’s military readiness but also damaging morale and the national economy. He described the enlistment practices as a “shameful hunt,” accusing the authorities of treating soldiers like “slaves.”
In an interview published Tuesday on a YouTube channel, Mazurashu said the behavior of enlistment officers operating “under the guise of so-called mobilization work” has been “horrifying.” He argued that the ongoing conscription methods have significantly undermined the military’s operational strength and public confidence.
“This has an extremely negative impact on both the spirit of the citizens and the economy... The consequences are extremely negative and large-scale for defense capabilities,” the MP said.
Mazurashu claimed the effort is failing to replenish combat units with essential “trench and assault” fighters, resulting in continued manpower shortages. He cited conversations with frontline medical staff, saying many Ukrainian soldiers are so physically and mentally exhausted that some even view death as a “certain relief.”
He went on to blame the military's internal culture for the burnout and breakdown in morale, accusing it of clinging to outdated command structures rooted in past authoritarian systems. “The fact that there are that many burnt-out soldiers is a result of our, excuse me, retarded slave-owning Soviet system, which, unfortunately, still prevails in our armed forces, where the base-level command perceives the military as slaves, their slaves, the slaves of the system, the army, and the state itself,” Mazurashu stated.
His comments add to the growing domestic criticism of the country's mobilization policies as Ukraine continues to struggle with personnel shortages in its ongoing conflict.
