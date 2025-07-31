Bakery Processing Equipment Market Growing At 6.7% CAGR To Generate $18.7 Billion By 2026

Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Fast paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products, and high-end technological innovations propel the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bakery processing equipment market size was estimated at $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.Fast paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products, and high-end technological innovations fuel the growth of the global bakery processing equipment market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations and international quality standards curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for bakery products in the developing regions is expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at:Players looking to enter bakery processing equipment industry face stiff competition from the local manufacturers, as well as importers from cheaper sources such as China. Providing niche products and leveraging on technology remains incumbent solution for players venturing into this industry.Continuous technological advancements in the global bakery processing equipment market are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the near future. Major players in the market are already shifting their focus toward innovation and technological advancements to maintain competitiveness and garner major market share. For example, in 2016, the ovens produced under the low-energy ovens project use advanced infrared technology. The technology aids in energy reduction by 20–40% during the bakery process and a gain in time of up to 70%. Furthermore, introduction of new heating technologies, interactive oven interfaces, high-speed convection ovens, and ventless ovens is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion. Such advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry at:The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. By product type, the global market is studied across ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to more than one-third of the global bakery processing equipment market revenue in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost till 2026. The same region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the estimated period. With most of the major players in the industry stressing on the innovation factor in the view of coming up with unique product type that meets the varying needs and requirements of its target customers, the Asia-Pacific market has got a strong boost.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsLeading players in the market-BUHLER AGPaul Mueller CompanyGEA Group AktiengesellschaftWelbilt Inc.EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHDAli Group SrlBreville GroupThe Middleby CorporationJBT CorporationHeat and Control, Inc.Similar Reports:Flatbread Market:Deep Fryer Market :Packaged Soup Market:

