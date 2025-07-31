403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mr. Eight's Interstellar Tower Crowned Best Sustainable Luxury Development In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mr. Eight Development, the boutique real estate firm redefining high-end living through sustainability and European design distinction, has been awarded the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Sustainable Residential Development . The award celebrates the visionary design and environmental innovation of the company's latest project, Interstellar Tower , located in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).
Rising 29 stories and featuring 236 thoughtfully constructed two- and three-bedroom residences-each with private plunge pools-Interstellar Tower is setting a new standard for sustainable luxury living in the region. From its UV-filtering glass façade and central water filtration system to rooftop greywater irrigation and solar-ready infrastructure, the tower represents a blueprint for eco-conscious vertical communities. The building's showpiece is a 20,000-square-foot rooftop sky park, complete with a river, cinema, observatory, and co-learning hub for children. Mr. Eight Development has pledged to open part of the roof to local schools for sustainability and astronomy workshops-an extension of the tower's ethos of wellness, education, and environmental awareness. “We are deeply honored to receive this award. Interstellar Tower is a statement of how thoughtful design and sustainability can coexist to elevate urban living,” said Emils Daujats, Director and Founder of Mr. Eight Development.“This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries while staying true to our boutique philosophy.” Adding his endorsement, Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce , commented:“Mr. Eight Development has distinguished itself as a visionary force in sustainable luxury. Interstellar Tower is a bold, forward-thinking project that not only enhances Dubai's skyline but sets a global standard for eco-integrated high-rise design. We are proud to recognize a developer that so effortlessly fuses architecture, ethics, and excellence.” Founded in 2021, Mr. Eight Development has quickly emerged as a leader in high-end residential development, previously earning accolades for Villa del GAVI on Dubai Islands. The company's commitment to one-of-a-kind design, durable materials, and long-term value continues to resonate with discerning buyers across the UAE and beyond. For more information about Interstellar Tower or Mr. Eight Development, please visit: About Luxury Lifestyle Awards Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world's elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients. For more information, please visit:
Rising 29 stories and featuring 236 thoughtfully constructed two- and three-bedroom residences-each with private plunge pools-Interstellar Tower is setting a new standard for sustainable luxury living in the region. From its UV-filtering glass façade and central water filtration system to rooftop greywater irrigation and solar-ready infrastructure, the tower represents a blueprint for eco-conscious vertical communities. The building's showpiece is a 20,000-square-foot rooftop sky park, complete with a river, cinema, observatory, and co-learning hub for children. Mr. Eight Development has pledged to open part of the roof to local schools for sustainability and astronomy workshops-an extension of the tower's ethos of wellness, education, and environmental awareness. “We are deeply honored to receive this award. Interstellar Tower is a statement of how thoughtful design and sustainability can coexist to elevate urban living,” said Emils Daujats, Director and Founder of Mr. Eight Development.“This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries while staying true to our boutique philosophy.” Adding his endorsement, Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce , commented:“Mr. Eight Development has distinguished itself as a visionary force in sustainable luxury. Interstellar Tower is a bold, forward-thinking project that not only enhances Dubai's skyline but sets a global standard for eco-integrated high-rise design. We are proud to recognize a developer that so effortlessly fuses architecture, ethics, and excellence.” Founded in 2021, Mr. Eight Development has quickly emerged as a leader in high-end residential development, previously earning accolades for Villa del GAVI on Dubai Islands. The company's commitment to one-of-a-kind design, durable materials, and long-term value continues to resonate with discerning buyers across the UAE and beyond. For more information about Interstellar Tower or Mr. Eight Development, please visit: About Luxury Lifestyle Awards Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world's elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients. For more information, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment