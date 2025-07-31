New Voter Registrations Without Documents Raise Alarm Ahead Of SIR In Bengal
According to officials, 127 instances of new voter registrations without proper supporting documents have already been flagged. These are just from two constituencies -- Moyna in East Midnapore district and Baruipur (Purba) constituency in South 24 Parganas district.
Of these 127 instances, 87 names have surfaced from Moyna and the remaining 38 from Baruipur (Purba).
The figure has kept the officials at the CEO's office on high alert, since these irregularities have surfaced from just two assembly constituencies, and that too before the beginning of the SIR. There are 294 constituencies in the state.
Interestingly, neither Moyna nor Baruipur (Purba) is located near international borders with neighbouring Bangladesh, making the revelations more concerning.
Senior officials fear that the number of such dubious registrations could be far higher in districts neighbouring Bangladesh.
The concern is further compounded as the number of Form-6 applications in certain districts during the last two weeks has witnessed a sharp spike. These districts are Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Nadia, and North & South 24 Parganas -- all having international borders with Bangladesh.
Form 6 is an application for the inclusion of one's name in the electoral list.
On Wednesday, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate an immediate investigation and appropriate action against the electoral registration officers (EROs) who are clandestinely involved in accepting Form 6 applications from fictitious voters without proper verification.
Even the office of the CEO, West Bengal, had already issued a memo this week, citing instances of EROs receiving a considerable number of Form-6 applications from such fake voters during sample checks.
The situation, officials say, underscores the need for heightened vigilance ahead of the upcoming electoral roll revision exercise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment