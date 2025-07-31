Tata Motors Shares: ₹750 Breakout Needed For Rally, Says SEBI RA Sudhansu Panda
Tata Motors recovered ground after sell-off in the previous session. Its shares rose 1% on Thursday, driven by the acquisition of Italian-based Iveco's truck operations. But its technical charts suggest that the stock may face weakness in the near-term.
Expanding Footprint In Europe
The deal is likely to be completed by April 2026. Valued at $4.3 billion (₹38,000 crore), the acquisition enhances its global commercial vehicle (CV) presence, particularly in Europe.
With this deal, India's largest commercial vehicle player will gain access to Iveco's advanced electric and hydrogen powertrains, a strong CV brand, and an 11% market share in EU and Latin America truck markets, as well as a leading position in Europe's bus manufacturing.
It also aligned with the company's demerger plan to separate CV and passenger vehicle businesses by March 2026.
Technical Outlook
SEBI-registered analyst Sudhansu Panda of Bluemoon Research noted that on its daily chart, Tata Motors stock has recovered well in the recent past from a deep low around ₹535 in April and moved up to ₹740. Then the stock started falling and made a box pattern between ₹668 to ₹700.
If the stock sustains below ₹667, then a further fall towards ₹640 to ₹620 may be possible, he added.
The stock looks strong only above ₹700. If in the coming times the stock sustains above this level with volumes, then a breakout and upside momentum towards ₹730 to ₹750 is possible.
Talking about the broader trend, he noted that for a big upside rally, the stock needs to survive above ₹750 overall.
In a nutshell, the stock remains in a pain zone, requiring support from the lower zone and favorable market and sector conditions to recover upside. For investors, he recommended waiting for the lower zone to add at a dip or accumulate.
If Tata Motors sustains its current momentum and moves up, then ₹700 and above is a good zone to enter for level-based players, Panda concluded.
What Is The Retail Mood?
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment remains 'neutral' amid 'high' message volumes on the platform.Tata Motors sentiment and message volume on July 31 as of 11:40 am IST. | source: Stocktwits
Tata Motors stock has declined 10% so far this year.
