2008 Malegaon Blast Case: After Acquittal, Colonel Purohit Says 'I'm A Soldier Who Loves This Country'

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit has been acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after 17 years of legal battle. Outside the courtroom, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit fought back tears as he addressed the media with an emotional statement, reaffirming his commitment to the nation.

"I am a soldier who loves this country immensely. The nation must always stay supreme," he told reporters, thanking supporters for their faith.

He added, "I don't blame any organisation for all this. Organisations like investigating agencies are not wrong, but people inside the organisations are the ones who have done wrong . I thank you for restoring the faith of the common man in the system again."

NIA Court acquits all accused in Malegaon blast case | Addressing the judge in the NIA Court, Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit says, "I thank you for giving me a chance to serve my nation and my organisation with the same conviction which I was doing before me being framed in...

What the court decided

All seven accused cleared: The special NIA court in Mumbai ruled that the prosecution failed to prove conspiracy, terror intent or weapon storage.

UAPA could not apply: Defective government sanction papers meant the tough anti-terror law was invalid in this case.

Evidence gaps: Judges noted no reliable link between Sadhvi Pragya's motorcycle and the bomb, no fingerprints from the blast site, and contaminated forensic samples.

Key observations on Purohit

The court said there was“no evidence that Lt Col Purohit stored or assembled RDX or brought it from Kashmir.” Suspicion alone, the judge stressed, cannot replace proof.

Compensation for victims

Although the court freed the accused, it ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 2 lakh to each of the six bereaved families and Rs 50,000 to each injured survivor.

Purohit's long legal journey

Arrested: November 2008, charged with plotting the blast that killed six and injured at least 95 people in Malegaon's Bhikku Chowk.

Jailed: Spent nearly nine years in prison before Supreme Court bail in 2017.

Trial: Began in 2018; 323 prosecution witnesses and eight defence witnesses were examined.

Verdict: Acquittal delivered on 31 July 2025.

Allegations of misuse of power

Purohit said“mentally disturbed and sick individuals” misused authority to frame servicemen, calling the case a political attack on the Army.

What happens next



Bail bonds cancelled: All sureties discharged; paperwork for the seven men ends. Possible appeals: Prosecutors may still challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Purohit, meanwhile, plans to rebuild his life and career.

(With ANI inputs)