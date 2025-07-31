Turkey Detains 168 Suspects Over Deliberate Forest Fires Amid Worsening Blazes

Turkey is battling a surge of wildfires as soaring summer temperatures fuel blazes across multiple regions, prompting a wave of arrests for suspected arson.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Wednesday, July 30, that 168 people have been detained since June on allegations of deliberately setting forests alight.

He added that 39 arrests occurred in recent days, and courts have already issued rulings for 64 suspects connected to the fires.

Turkish media reported intense wildfires in several provinces, including Bursa and Karabük, overwhelming emergency services struggling to contain the flames.

One major blaze, 150 kilometers east of Bursa, left 10 forestry workers and volunteers dead as they fought to protect nearby communities.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activity, warning that deliberate arson is compounding Turkey's already severe wildfire crisis.

Environmental advocates caution that the relentless fires are destroying ecosystems and rural livelihoods, urging stronger prevention strategies and tougher penalties for those found guilty of arson.

