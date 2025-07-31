Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey Detains 168 Suspects Over Deliberate Forest Fires Amid Worsening Blazes

Turkey Detains 168 Suspects Over Deliberate Forest Fires Amid Worsening Blazes


2025-07-31 03:12:45
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish authorities have arrested 168 people for allegedly setting forest fires, as soaring temperatures and spreading wildfires devastate regions like Bursa and Karabük, killing forestry workers and volunteers.

Turkey is battling a surge of wildfires as soaring summer temperatures fuel blazes across multiple regions, prompting a wave of arrests for suspected arson.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Wednesday, July 30, that 168 people have been detained since June on allegations of deliberately setting forests alight.

He added that 39 arrests occurred in recent days, and courts have already issued rulings for 64 suspects connected to the fires.

Turkish media reported intense wildfires in several provinces, including Bursa and Karabük, overwhelming emergency services struggling to contain the flames.

One major blaze, 150 kilometers east of Bursa, left 10 forestry workers and volunteers dead as they fought to protect nearby communities.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activity, warning that deliberate arson is compounding Turkey's already severe wildfire crisis.

Environmental advocates caution that the relentless fires are destroying ecosystems and rural livelihoods, urging stronger prevention strategies and tougher penalties for those found guilty of arson.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN31072025000228011069ID1109866401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search