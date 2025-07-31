Lok Sabha Adjourns Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following protests by Opposition members over various issues.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.

“You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...,” he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes.

The House congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA.