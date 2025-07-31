Driver Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died on the spot after a dumper accident near Kewal Khawas area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

An official said that the deceased has been identified as Sarfraz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Arif, a resident of Delari Badhal, Tehsil Khawas. The vehicle involved was a dumper bearing registration number JK11F-7916, reported news agency JKNS .

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.

Read Also School Teacher Dies After Being Hit By Bus In North Kashmir's Kupwara Driver Injured After Bus Falls Into Sindh In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal