Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Driver Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri

2025-07-31 03:11:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died on the spot after a dumper accident near Kewal Khawas area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

An official said that the deceased has been identified as Sarfraz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Arif, a resident of Delari Badhal, Tehsil Khawas. The vehicle involved was a dumper bearing registration number JK11F-7916, reported news agency JKNS .

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.

