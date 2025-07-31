CRPF Justifies Dismissal Of Constable For Marrying Pakistani Woman
The woman, Menal Khan, entered India on a tourist visa in February 2025. The CRPF claims Munir failed to inform his superiors about the marriage or her visa application for Long Term Visa (LTV). Matters escalated after the Pahalgam attack, when the government ordered all Pakistani nationals to be deported. During this time, Munir took a six-day leave without disclosing her status.
The CRPF also argued that Menal was in Pakistan on the date shown on the nikahnama, making her signature a case of forgery. They claimed the marriage and concealment endangered national security due to Munir's access to sensitive information.
Munir has challenged the dismissal citing performance records, prior communication with CRPF officers, and letters from BJP MPs requesting visa support for his wife. However, the CRPF asserts that the matter goes beyond conduct rules and concerns national security in view of Pakistan's status as a hostile nation.
The High Court is set to hear the matter on Friday. (KNT)Read Also Govt Allows CRPF Firing Practice In Pulwama For 10 Years MHA Approves 20 New CRPF Battalions For J&K: Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment