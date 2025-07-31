CRPF Justifies Dismissal Of Constable For Marrying Pakistani Woman

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has justified the dismissal of Constable Munir Ahmed before the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, accusing him of serious misconduct by secretly marrying a Pakistani woman, forging her signature on a nikahnama, and hiding her expired visa status.

The woman, Menal Khan, entered India on a tourist visa in February 2025. The CRPF claims Munir failed to inform his superiors about the marriage or her visa application for Long Term Visa (LTV). Matters escalated after the Pahalgam attack, when the government ordered all Pakistani nationals to be deported. During this time, Munir took a six-day leave without disclosing her status.

The CRPF also argued that Menal was in Pakistan on the date shown on the nikahnama, making her signature a case of forgery. They claimed the marriage and concealment endangered national security due to Munir's access to sensitive information.

Munir has challenged the dismissal citing performance records, prior communication with CRPF officers, and letters from BJP MPs requesting visa support for his wife. However, the CRPF asserts that the matter goes beyond conduct rules and concerns national security in view of Pakistan's status as a hostile nation.

The High Court is set to hear the matter on Friday. (KNT)

